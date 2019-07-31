Scattered rains predicted across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 31, the passage ofatmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable in most of Kazakhstan as therewill be scattered rains with thunderstorms. Only the southern, central and northeasternparts of the country will see sunny rainless weather, Kazinform cites KazhydrometWeather Service.

In East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Mangistau,West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 metersper second. Besides, it may hail in Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions. Squallis expected in Mangistau region.

In Atyrau region, squall and 15-20 mps wind are expected.There are chances of hail.

There will be squall, dust storm and, perhaps, hail inthe mountainous and foothill areas of Almaty region. The wind will strengthenup to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patches offog in the morning.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda,Turkestan and Karaganda regions. There is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda,Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Atyrauregions.