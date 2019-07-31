Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scattered rains predicted across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

Almas Zheksenbekov
31 July 2019, 07:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 31, the passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable in most of Kazakhstan as there will be scattered rains with thunderstorms. Only the southern, central and northeastern parts of the country will see sunny rainless weather, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail in Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions. Squall is expected in Mangistau region.

In Atyrau region, squall and 15-20 mps wind are expected. There are chances of hail.

There will be squall, dust storm and, perhaps, hail in the mountainous and foothill areas of Almaty region. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 25 mps gusts.

In North Kazakhstan region, there will be patches of fog in the morning.

Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Karaganda regions. There is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

