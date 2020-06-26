Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scattered rains in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

    26 June 2020, 07:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 26. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind is forecast to gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kyzylorda region.

    Squall is predicted for Kostanay region.

    Dust storm may blanket Mangistau region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Heat will scorch Almaty region.

    High fire hazard is to persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region