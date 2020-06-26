Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scattered rains in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 June 2020, 07:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 26. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind is forecast to gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kyzylorda region.

Squall is predicted for Kostanay region.

Dust storm may blanket Mangistau region.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Heat will scorch Almaty region.

High fire hazard is to persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.


