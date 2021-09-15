Scattered rains, cold spell heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers and cold spell are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, scattered showers are expected to douse northern, northwestern, eastern and central Kazakhstan starting from September 16 due to a cyclone over Russia’s Yekaterinburg. The rest of the regions in the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Temperature is set to drop in most areas of the country – in the west to +3, +11°C or +1, +9°C at night and +15, +23°C or +10, +18°C at daytime; in the northwest to +7, +12°C or +2, +7°C at night and +17, +25°C or +10, +17°C at daytime; in the north to +8, +13°C or +2, +10°C at night; in the center and the east to +5, +15°C at night and +20, +28°C or +15, +25°C at daytime; in the south and southeast to +15, +20°C at night and +28, +35°C at daytime.