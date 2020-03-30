Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
SCAT Airlines delivered humanitarian cargo to Ukraine

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2020, 08:10
KYIV. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines delivered humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, Kazinform reports.

«In accordance with the inquiry submitted by the Ukrainian side, and with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine, on March 29, 2020 Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines delivered humanitarian cargo from the People’s Republic of China to Ukraine for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The cargo includes protective suits, face masks and other required protective equipment. The company will continue operating ‘humanitarian’ flights,» a statement from the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine reads.


