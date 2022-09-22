Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scarlet fever cases grow 14-fold in N Kazakhstan
22 September 2022, 10:10

Scarlet fever cases grow 14-fold in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan Asset Zhumatayev told the akimat meeting about the epidemiological situation in the region, Kazinform reports.

For the past 8 months there were recorded no 54 infections and infestations, including vaccine-preventable diseases and highly infectious diseases, typhoid, paratyphoid, meningococcosis, black fever, and malaria.

21 infections and infestations morbidity rate decreased as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The same time scarlet fever cases grew 14-fold, chicken pox threefold, flu by 27 cases and TB infections increased by 27%.


