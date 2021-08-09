Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Scale of world’s warming 'unprecedented' in thousands of years: UN climate report

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 August 2021, 16:19
Scale of world’s warming 'unprecedented' in thousands of years: UN climate report

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The scale of warming in the world is unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, said a new UN climate report on Monday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group I report, Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis said it provides the clearest and most comprehensive assessment to date of warming of the atmosphere, oceans, and land, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The scale of recent changes is unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years,» said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), releasing the report.

«Many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets, and global sea level, says the report,» the WMO said.

Human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe, the report noted.

Evidence of observed changes in extremes such as heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, and the proportion of intense tropical cyclones, and, in particular, their attribution to human influence has strengthened since the last IPCC Assessment Report in 2014.

«The harsh reality of climate change is playing out in real-time before our very eyes,» said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, adding: «It is a foretaste of what faces future generations.»


UN   Environment   Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023