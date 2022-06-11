Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Sayasat Nurbek named Minister of Science and Higher Education

    11 June 2022, 15:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree to appoint Sayasat Nurbek as Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Previously Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan had been split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

    Born on 18 May 1981 Sayasat Nurbek is a native of Semey city. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, JSC «Center for International Programs», the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and was a deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn