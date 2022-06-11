Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Sayasat Nurbek named Minister of Science and Higher Education

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2022, 15:17
Sayasat Nurbek named Minister of Science and Higher Education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree to appoint Sayasat Nurbek as Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Previously Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan had been split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Born on 18 May 1981 Sayasat Nurbek is a native of Semey city. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, JSC «Center for International Programs», the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and was a deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy