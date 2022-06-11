Sayasat Nurbek named Minister of Science and Higher Education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree to appoint Sayasat Nurbek as Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Previously Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan had been split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Born on 18 May 1981 Sayasat Nurbek is a native of Semey city. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, JSC «Center for International Programs», the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), and was a deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.