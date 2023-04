Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous boxer, absolute champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Holiday, Kazinform learned from Suleimen Promotions.

«The team «Suleimen Promotions», in turn, according to the Kazakh tradition, showed their respect by giving him our Kazakh national robe «Shapan,» a statement from the team reads.

«Nauryz qutty bolsyn!» said Canelo.