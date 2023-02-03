Go to the main site
    Saudi Tour. Another 3rd place for Cees Bool in St3

    3 February 2023, 08:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cees Bol proved again to be a valuable reinforcement for Team Astana Qazaqstan. The Dutch rider survived a tough climb in the last 2 kilometer and sprinted, for the second day in a row, to a 3rd place in Abu Rakah, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh team's press service.

    «Already some weeks ago, when I studied the race courses, I immediately liked this final. It looked or a nice chance, or something just too hard for me. On the top of that climb in the last kilometer I would be at the limit but if I could just still hang on there for ten seconds, I would be able to position myself and do a good sprint. And that’s how it also happened. My teammates dropped me very well at the bottom of the climb. I still had good legs and survived that little climb. Then, unfortunately, I had to take full wind to do my sprint for the victory. I just came up short, but we have again a nice result for the team.» – said Cees Bol.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
