Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Saudi Islamic Minister hails Kazakhstan’s role in inter-civilization dialogue

    16 September 2022, 20:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Senate Chairman, Head of the 7th Congress’ Secretary expressed gratitude to the minister for taking part in the forum’s work and invaluable contribution to the achievement of its objective, while highlighting that Saudi Arabia is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

    The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance pointed to the authority and great role the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions plays as well as Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of interfaith and inter-civilization dialogue.

    The prospects for cooperation and tasks for future promotion of interreligious dialogue globally were discussed.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
    Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan enjoy high-level trustful political dialogue – President
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products