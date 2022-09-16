Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Saudi Islamic Minister hails Kazakhstan’s role in inter-civilization dialogue
16 September 2022, 20:39

Saudi Islamic Minister hails Kazakhstan’s role in inter-civilization dialogue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Senate Chairman, Head of the 7th Congress’ Secretary expressed gratitude to the minister for taking part in the forum’s work and invaluable contribution to the achievement of its objective, while highlighting that Saudi Arabia is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance pointed to the authority and great role the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions plays as well as Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of interfaith and inter-civilization dialogue.

The prospects for cooperation and tasks for future promotion of interreligious dialogue globally were discussed.


