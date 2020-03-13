Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Saudi Fund for Development interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 March 2020, 11:05
Saudi Fund for Development interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 11, 2020, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, met with H.E. Dr. Khaled bin Sulaiman Alkhudairy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the participation of the SFD in the implementation of significant development and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan. In this vein, Ambassador Berik Aryn informed his counterpart on the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Managing Director expressed readiness of the SFD to resume mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan and consider possibility of participation in infrastructure projects implemented in the country by providing long-term concessional loans.

It is worth to mention that the Saudi Development Fund allocated 12 million USD for the construction of the Astana-Karaganda highway in 2001.

The SFD was established by the Royal Decree in October 1974, and its main objective is to support the economies of developing countries, including the implementation of transport infrastructure, the development of agriculture, energy, and other socio-economic projects. As of today, the Fund provided loans in the amount of 16.5 billion USD for 688 projects in 83 developing countries.


Foreign policy    Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region