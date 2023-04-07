Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan, Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. Holding, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

On behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Berik Aryn invited Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan to participate in the Astana International Forum, and briefed on the agenda and program of the event slated for June 8-9, 2023.

In addition, the parties discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, including the participation of Ajlan & Bros. Holding in the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy.

For reference: Ajlan & Bros. Holding is one of the largest group companies in the Middle East, with employees exceeding 15,000 people and 75 companies in over 15 countries. In line with the Saudi Vision-2030, the company has embarked on a significant diversification of its activities regionally and globally.