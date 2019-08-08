Go to the main site
    Saudi Arabia says Hajj rituals to start from Thursday midnight

    8 August 2019, 20:08

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that the Hajj rituals will start from the midnight of the day in Mecca's Mina neighborhood, Saudi Press Agency reported, according to Xinhua.

    All pilgrims will reach Mecca by the end of Thursday, Mansoor Al Turki, spokesman of the Interior Ministry, told a press conference.

    All pilgrims will move to Mount Arafat on Saturday morning, he added.

    According to the spokesman, 350,000 pilgrims will be transported through the ritual train, around 750,000 to 800,000 travel by bus, and the rest walk from Mina to Mount Arafat.

