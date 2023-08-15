Go to the main site
    Saudi Arabia's KAEC attracts millions of visitors through many tourism options

    15 August 2023, 18:53

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is one of the modern cities of Saudi Arabia that has attracted millions of visitors since it was established in 2005 due to the diversity of its recreational centers and facilities that can be enjoyed year-round and that made it one of the most important entertainment destinations and economic cities in the world.

    Located on the shores of the Red Sea, KAEC is known for its clean and beautiful beaches, water sports facilities, lush green spaces that offer family-friendly sports, bicycle stations, beachfront dining options, and venues to host international exhibitions, conferences and events, SPA reports.

    As tourism in the Kingdom becomes an important tributary to the national economy, KAEC is playing a major role in making the Kingdom a world-class destination for businesses and individuals.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

