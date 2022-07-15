Go to the main site
    • Saudi Arabia reports first case of monkeypox

    15 July 2022 16:05

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM The Saudi Ministry of Health announced Thursday the detection of a case of monkeypox for a person returning from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically in the city of Riyadh, WAM reported.

    The Ministry assures everyone that the case is subject to thoroughly medical care in accordance with the approved health procedures, in addition to identifying those who have been in contact with the infected person, yet none of them showed symptoms, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

    The Ministry confirmed its continuation of monitoring and follow-up work on the developments of monkeypox and announcing in all transparency about any cases that are detected, citing its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease.

    The Ministry recommends that everyone follow health instructions, especially during travel, through its official channels, as well as the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) or contact the Center (937) in case of any inquiries regarding monkeypox virus.

