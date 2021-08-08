Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting 9th August, after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a capacity that would rise to two million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures, WAM reports referring to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to submit authorised COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries, which are on Saudi Arabia's s entry-ban list, will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the official added.



