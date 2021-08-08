Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad

    8 August 2021, 13:36

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting 9th August, after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    With a capacity that would rise to two million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures, WAM reports referring to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

    An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to submit authorised COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

    Vaccinated pilgrims from countries, which are on Saudi Arabia's s entry-ban list, will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the official added.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Religion World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet