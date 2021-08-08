Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2021, 13:36
Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting 9th August, after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a capacity that would rise to two million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining COVID-19 precautionary measures, WAM reports referring to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to submit authorised COVID-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries, which are on Saudi Arabia's s entry-ban list, will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the official added.


Coronavirus   Religion   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry