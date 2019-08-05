Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve pilgrims

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia has launched a series of advanced smart applications to serve pilgrims, as part of its efforts to provide them with best services and facilitate their travel during the Hajj season.

In thisreport, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, will highlight these smart applications.

Last year,the country launched the 'Smart Hajj Initiative', which was designed by theMinistry of Communication and Information Technology to serve pilgrims and helpthem perform the Hajj. This year, it launched a 5G service in Makkah as part ofthe initiative to enhance pilgrims' digital experience during the Hajj season, WAM reports.

In light ofthe success of the initiative, which benefitted 250,000 pilgrims last year, thesecond phase of the smart Hajj plan kicked off last month with a voluntarytraining platform to train individuals working to assist pilgrims during theHajj season, as well as a virtual platform to train male and female pilgrims ontheir Hajj rites, along with various other smart phone applications to assistpilgrims during their spiritual journey.