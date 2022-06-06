Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Saudi Arabia is a significant partner of Kazakhstan in Middle East - Alikhan Smailov

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2022, 15:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The Kazakh Prime Minister noted that the countries have established constructive political dialogue, strengthened cultural and humanitarian ties, and developed trade and economic and investment cooperation.

«Saudi Arabia is a significant partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. There is a positive trend in mutual trade turnover, however, its current amount does not reflect the real potential. In this regard, we believe it is important to establish close ties between business communities of the two countries,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan plans to send a trade mission to hold talks with officials and entrepreneurs to Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted that Saudi Arabia is ready to make use of all opportunities to develop mutually beneficial economic cooperation. In this regard, the need to create favorable conditions for interaction between entrepreneurs of the two countries was noted.

«There are many areas of cooperation. The heads of Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan gave the appropriate instructions to strengthen the cooperation. We are ready to activate the work in all sectors of mutual interest to that end,» said the Head of the Saudi Foreign Ministry.


