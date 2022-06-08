Saudi Arabia hosts 116th UNWTO Executive Council Meeting in Jeddah

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The 116th United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Executive Council Meeting kicked off Tuesday in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, focusing on boosting the recovery of global tourism, Xinhua reported.

During the meeting, the First Vice-Chair of the UNWTO Executive Council Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who is also the Saudi tourism minister, called for greater collaboration between member states to accelerate the sector's recovery.

Tourism is a vital driver of growth, opportunity, and development, said Al-Khateeb, noting that the sector could create 58 million jobs in 2022.

On the side-line of the meeting, the Saudi Tourism Ministry launched a new program to equip 100,000 young Saudis with the key hospitality skills needed to pursue careers in the kingdom's burgeoning tourism industry.

Tourism is one of many sectors that Saudi Arabia has been developing to diversify its economy and become less dependent on oil revenues.

The UNWTO is a United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism