Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 December 2020, 10:11
Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the discovery of four new oil and gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said that the Saudi Aramco's discoveries are in different parts of the kingdom, Xinhua reports.

Non-conventional oil has been discovered in al-Reesh oil field, northwest of Dhahran, and in al-Ajramiyah Well No. 1, northwest of the city of Rafhaa in the Northern Borders Province.

Non-conventional gas has also been discovered in al-Sarrah reservoir at al-Minahhaz well, southwest of the Ghawar oil field, and at al-Sahbaa well, south of Ghawar.

The minister said that Saudi Aramco continues to work on determining the size and volume of discovered fields.

In August, Saudi Arabia announced the discovery of two oil and gas fields in the northern border region


Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires