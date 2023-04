Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday the order of up to 121 Boeing 787 airliners for two national carriers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to acquire 33 more.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) said it is set to buy 39 fuel-efficient 787-9 and 787-10 planes, with a further 10 options.

Together, the agreements make up the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history, said the Saudi embassy in the United States.

The deals will support the kingdom's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030, it added.

Governor of the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Riyadh Air Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the order reflects the kingdom's determination to extend connectivity with the world.

SAUDIA Chairman Saleh bin Nasser bin Al Al-Jasser, who also serves as the minister of transport and logistics services, said that the expansion to SAUDIA's fleet supports the continuous growth seen in the kingdom's aviation sector.

Riyadh Air, fully owned by the PIF, was launched earlier this week as a national carrier based in Riyadh.