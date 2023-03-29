Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Saudi ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

    29 March 2023, 19:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship.

    Ambassador Al-Kahtani said that he intends to make every effort for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

    During the conversation, the diplomats discussed a number of important issues on the agenda and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation.

    The parties agreed to mutually actively support cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh First Deputy FM Umarov, UNODC Regional Representative to CA Ashita Mittal meet
    Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agricultural trade stood at $146mln in 2022
    Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia
    Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani Presidents hold private talks
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events