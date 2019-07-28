SATUC Charity Foundation intends to cooperate with Kazakhstan

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Arman Issagaliyev, Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt, have met with Princess Sheikha Al-Thani, a member of the ruling family of Qatar, the President of the SATUC charity organization, the Head office of which is located in Cairo, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Established in 2015, SATUC is engaged in the comprehensive support of orphans around the world. On the initiative of the Princess Sheikha Al Tani, world football championships are held among orphans. The sport events are organized by the support and participation of world football stars like Ronaldo, Zidane, Del Piero, and others.

Issues of cooperation between the SATUC Charity Organization and Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting, in particular, the involvement of children without parents in sports, the organization of their trips abroad and participation in world sports competitions.

The Princess Sheikha Al Tani presented the Ambassador an invitation for the national team of Kazakhstan from orphans to take part in the World Cup, which will be held in Morocco in December this year. In addition, the head of the Charity Organization proposed to organize the first World Cup among orphan girls in Kazakhstan in 2020.

The main goal of these event is to give children, left without parents and in the care of the state, the opportunity to fully develop, communicate with the world and realize their life goals.