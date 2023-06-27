Go to the main site
    Satbayev University office to open in Uzbekistan

    27 June 2023, 18:12

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – A delegation of Satbayev University led by rector Meiram Begentayev paid a visit to the Kimyo International University, during which an agreement of intent to open an office of Satbayev University at the Kimyo International University in Tashkent was signed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

    The agreement signed provides for cooperation in the field of science and higher technical education, as well as the development of joint projects. Satbayev University, which includes five higher educational schools, plans to run educational programs such as Space engineering, IT-Technologies, Material Science, and Mechanical Engineering in Tashkent.

    The opening of a Satbayev University office in Tashkent is believed to be an important step in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the field of science and higher technical education.

    «Our innovative product will revolutionize the education sphere and will contribute to the development of economies of the two countries,» said Begentayev.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Education
