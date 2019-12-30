Go to the main site
    Saryarka main gas pipeline put on-stream

    30 December 2019, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Saryarka main gas pipeline has been put on-stream. Its construction completed on December 27, the Energy Ministry’s press service reports.

    The gas trunk line running from Kyzylorda region will let provide natural gas services to the capital city, central and northern regions of Kazakhstan. Residents of Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezkazgan cities and about 2.7 mln in the nearest 171 rural settlements along the pipeline route will get access to natural gas.

    The main gas pipeline was built pursuant to the task of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, set in the State-of-the-Nation Address, and instructions of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined in his pre-election campaign on timely completion of the Saryarka construction.

    More than 1,000 pieces of equipment and 2,000 people built 1061.3 km of gas pipelines, 5 automated gas distribution stations and the gas measuring unit.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

