Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Saryarka main gas pipeline put on-stream

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 December 2019, 12:16
Saryarka main gas pipeline put on-stream

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Saryarka main gas pipeline has been put on-stream. Its construction completed on December 27, the Energy Ministry’s press service reports.

The gas trunk line running from Kyzylorda region will let provide natural gas services to the capital city, central and northern regions of Kazakhstan. Residents of Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezkazgan cities and about 2.7 mln in the nearest 171 rural settlements along the pipeline route will get access to natural gas.

The main gas pipeline was built pursuant to the task of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, set in the State-of-the-Nation Address, and instructions of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined in his pre-election campaign on timely completion of the Saryarka construction.

More than 1,000 pieces of equipment and 2,000 people built 1061.3 km of gas pipelines, 5 automated gas distribution stations and the gas measuring unit.


Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires