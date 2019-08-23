Saryarka gas pipeline to reach Nur-Sultan in October 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov has visited construction site of the 820th km of Saryarka main gas pipeline, Kazinform reports citing the Fund’s press service.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov positively assessed the course of construction works and stressed the importance of on-time completion of the construction and pre-commissioning activities.

The construction of the gas pipeline will be completed as scheduled – in October 2019. 75% of the pipeline has already been laid, the Fund informs.





Recall that the construction of Saryarka gas pipeline was launched as per the instruction of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in order to gasify the capital of the country, northern and central regions. The project contractor is KazStroyService. The operator of the project is Astana Gas KMG. Major construction works will be completed by the end of 2019. Commissioning is slated for 2020. The length of the pipeline will be 1,061km. 171 settlements are expected to be gasified with its commissioning.



