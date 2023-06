NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Bolat Sarsenbayev has been released from his duties as the Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

According to the Decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bolat Sarsenbayev was released from his duties as the Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India with concurent accreditation to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.