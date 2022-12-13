Go to the main site
    SARS cases triple in N Kazakhstan rgn

    13 December 2022, 15:26

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region observes the rising number of SARS and influenza, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, said that over 17,6 thousand cases of SARS have been reported in the region since the epidemic season began. The number is up 33% than in 2021. The most cases have been reported in children younger than 14 – around 11.7 thousand.

    «Since October 14, there have been 215 confirmed cases of type B influenza and one type A influenza case in the region. They all did not get the influenza vaccine. Among them 18 pregnant women, 73 children aged less than 14. 104 cases have been recorded in Petropavlovsk. As for districts, most cases have been posted in Kyzylzhar, G. Musrepov, and Akkaiyn districts,» he said.

    Regionwide, 75 thousand people have been administered the influenza vaccine, Zhumatayev added.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
