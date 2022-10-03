SARS cases on the rise in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 552 SARS cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region saw over 1.8 thousand cases of SARS in September. Around 31 thousand SARS cases were registered in North Kazakhstan region last year.

The immunization campaign against the flu began today with 60 thousand vaccine doses being purchased.

The region’s sanitary epidemiological control department named proper mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, if possible, as well as frequent handwashing as ways to prevent SARS and flu.





Photo: img.huffingtonpost.com