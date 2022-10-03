Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

SARS cases on the rise in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 18:15
SARS cases on the rise in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 552 SARS cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region saw over 1.8 thousand cases of SARS in September. Around 31 thousand SARS cases were registered in North Kazakhstan region last year.

The immunization campaign against the flu began today with 60 thousand vaccine doses being purchased.

The region’s sanitary epidemiological control department named proper mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, if possible, as well as frequent handwashing as ways to prevent SARS and flu.



Photo: img.huffingtonpost.com

North Kazakhstan region   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan