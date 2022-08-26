26 August 2022 14:41

SARS cases in Brazil near lowest since onset of pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The curve of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Brazil continues to decline, approaching the level recorded in April 2022—the lowest level since the onset of COVID-19 in Brazil, early in 2020.

The figures can be found in the latest InfoGripe report, released yesterday (Aug 24) by research foundation Fiocruz, with data covering up to August 20, Agencia Brasil reports.

Of all 27 Brazilian states, only Acre and Roraima show an upward trend in SARS cases in the last six weeks, while the Federal District, Espírito Santo, and Paraná are stable. In the other 22 states, the curve is on the wane.

For the last three weeks alone, however, more states present an upward trend, chief among them Ceará, Paraíba, and São Paulo.

The foundation notes that, even though the landscape is favorable overall, a recent uptick was observed in the number of cases among 5–11-year-olds in most of Brazil. Preliminary numbers show that, in some states of the Central-West and South regions, there is a predominance of positive results for rhinovirus, which points toward a resumption of the usual respiratory viruses.

Although these viruses are less alarming than the novel coronavirus, research coordinator Marcelo Gomes pointed out, caution is still in order.

«Such situation reinforces the role of minimum care, including keeping classrooms well ventilated and observing isolation among children with symptoms of respiratory infection, for proper treatment and the preservation of health in schools.»

Vaccine effectiveness

The study also notes that booster doses continue to bring additional protection, especially to the elderly.

The document shows that the incidence of COVID-19–caused SARS among the non-vaccinated population is 17 cases in every 100 thousand people among those aged 60 to 69. This proportion drops to 13 cases in every 100 thousand among those who have been vaccinated but did not receive a booster dose, and sinks to seven cases per 100 thousand among those who took at least the first booster shot.

In the 70–79 age group, the people who have not been vaccinated face an incidence of 44 cases per 100 thousand, while those who have at least taken the first booster shot show a proportion of 19 cases in every 100 thousand.

