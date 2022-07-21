Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
SARS case tally still on the rise in Brazil’s North and Northeast
21 July 2022 17:15

SARS case tally still on the rise in Brazil’s North and Northeast

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) continue to grow at a high rate in Brazil’s North and Northeast, whereas the increase in the rest of the country is slowing down. Figures can be found in the InfoGripe report, which surveys trends up to July 16. The study was published today (Jul 20) by Brazil’s research foundation Fiocruz, Agencia Brasil reports.

The document shows that the South and Southeast of the country faced a surge in SARS cases in April, which started in late May and early June in the North and Northeast.

Nonetheless, the scientists point out that the Southern states of Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul still report an unstable scenario, with an upswing among children.

An upward trend is reported in the last six weeks across 18 of Brazil’s 27 states.

The main virus causing SARS in the last four weeks was SARS-CoV-2, widely dominating the scenario among adults, and surpassing the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children. Rio Grande do Sul is the only state where Influenza A continues to have a relevant presence across a number of age groups.


Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
Related news
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

News

Archive