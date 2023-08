Saran mayor relieved of his post

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Saran town in Karaganda region Yerzhan Temirkhanov was relieved of his post, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1980 in Karaganda, Yerzhan Temirkhanov is a graduate of the Karaganda Law Institute and the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He started his career in law-enforcement and customs agencies.

Currently Almas Suleimenov serves as the acting akim of Saran.