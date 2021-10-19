Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 October 2021, 17:39
Sapiyev leaves post of Sports and Physical Culture Committee head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev has left the post of the Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry, Sapiyev resigned from the post at his own will.

Gold medalist of the London 2012 Summer Olympics Serik Sapiyev took the post of the Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture in January 2019. From 2017 to 2019 he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Sapiyev began his boxing career in 1998. He is the champion of the 2005 and 2007 world boxing championships, 2007 and 2009 Asian boxing championships, silver medalist of the 2009 and 2011 world boxing championships, and gold medalist of the 2010 Asian Games. He is one of the titled boxers of Kazakhstan.

The boxer was awarded the Vel Barker Trophy after winning gold in the men’s 69kg event at the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games.


Sport   London 2012    Majilis   Ministry of Culture and Sport  
