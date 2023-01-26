Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Sanzhar Tashkenbai brings Kazakhstan gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

    26 January 2023, 13:54

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai captured gold in his final match at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform reports.

    According to Sports.kz, in the final Tashkenbai stepped into the ring with Uzbek boxer Shodiyorjon Melikuziev to vie for Men’s -48kg gold medal at the tournament. The Kazakhstani won the final match by the split decision of the judges, while the Uzbek athlete took home silver.

    Tashkenbai happens to be the 2022 Asian boxing champion and 2021 Junior World champion.

    Five more boxers of Kazakhstan’s national team are set to hold their final matches in Bangkok today, namely Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), and Dias Molzhigitov (75kg).

    Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani boxers Zhasmin Kizatova and Gulsaya Yerzhan also earned their gold medals at the tournament. In total, Kazakhstan’s female boxing team collected nine medals.

    The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
    Kazakh men’s team secures 11 total medals at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    Kazakhstani ecologists receive prestigious grants for Caspian seal rehabilitation
    Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
    Popular
    1 KazMunayGas, ENI agree on construction of hybrid power plant in Mangistau rgn
    2 Avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
    3 Majilis elections: Kazakhstanis may cast votes in 5 cities of Russia
    4 Council of Europe focuses on democratic course of «Just Kazakhstan»
    5 Ruler of Egypt from the Kazakh steppes: «Sultan Baybars» at Astana Ballet