Santos Tour Down Under stage 3. First uphill finish shakes up GC

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 January 2020, 11:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The third stage from Unley to Paracombe with a total distance of 131 km and a short but steep climb Torrens Hill in the final shook up the general classification of the Santos Tour Down Under, Astana Pro Team informs.

Four riders of Astana Pro Team - Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile, Manuele Boaro and Fabio Felline - stayed up there in the mix on Torrens Hill (9.3% average, 20% max.). Later, Fraile and Sanchez tried to follow the counterattack of a few riders, who responded to a decisive attack of the Australian rider Richie Porte, but in the end they had to step back a bit, finishing 27 seconds behind Porte, who won the stage in a solo style.

Porte moved up into the lead of the general classification of the Tour Down Under, while Luis Leon Sanchez is now 23rd and Omar Fraile is 24th, both are at 37 seconds behind the leader.

Stage 4 of the race will be held tomorrow: 152.8 km from Norwood to Murray Bridge.


Sport   Astana Pro Team  
