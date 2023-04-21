Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sand storm sweeps across Atyrau

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2023, 16:23
Sand storm sweeps across Atyrau Photo from open sources

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Strong wind gusts created a sand storm in Atyrau city and nearby districts this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A sand storm sweeping across the region was caused by gusty winds. The storm created low visibility driving conditions.

Weather warning is in place for Atyrau region as winds are sustained at 18-20mps, gusting up to 25 mps.

The police department says drivers should be more vigilant when leaving the city, keep safe distance between cars.

It was said two fire hotbeds can been seen from space in Privokzalniy and Khimposelok districts. There is no official reports on fires as of yet.

