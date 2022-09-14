Go to the main site
    Sanctions and use of force do not solve problems, Kazakh President

    14 September 2022, 11:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Unfortunately, distrust, tensions and conflicts returned to international relations,» said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

    «Natural cataclysms that occurred over the past few decades are mainly related to climate change causing losses of approximately USD 3 trillion. Unfortunately, distrust, tensions, and conflicts returned to international relations,» the Head of State went on.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that we should rely on goodwill, dialogue, and cooperation to fight present challenges. «There are no other alternatives of success. Kazakhstan always stands for addressing disagreements at the negotiating table in the spirit of the UN Charter. Sanctions and use of force do not solve problems,» Tokayev said.

    At such moments we must turn to humanistic ideals.

    Their main custodians are, of course, traditional religions.

    The absolute value of human life, respect for each other's interests, mutual assistance, openness, equality and justice – these are the pillars of the new security system.

    That is why the moral authority and voice of spiritual leaders are crucial today, the President added.

    President of Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
