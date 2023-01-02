Go to the main site
    San Francisco Bay Area hit by historic storm

    2 January 2023, 16:26

    SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed by a falling tree Saturday as a historic weekend storm swept San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, said authorities, Xinhua reports.

    Many roads in the region remained closed due to the storm-induced flooding, while nearly 15,000 Bay Area residents were without power due to storm activity, reported Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Sunday.

    The weekend storm nearly broke San Francisco's one-day precipitation record, just 8 hundredths of an inch shy of the all-time mark of 5.54 inches set in 1994. The National Weather Service reported it as the second wettest day in more than 170 years of record-keeping.

    The historic rain storm has caused road closures, mudslides and widespread flooding.


    Photo: Adam Pardee/ The Chronicle
