    Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10 with enhanced stylus, no headphone jack

    8 August 2019, 13:03

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, with an enhanced stylus and simplified design, hoping for the new premium device to invigorate the flattening smartphone market.

    The SouthKorean tech giant showed off its premium large-screen smartphone sporting anS-pen stylus during an Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday (local time), Yonhap reports.

    The newphablet comes in two sizes for the first time: the 6.3-inch standard Note 10 inthe U.S., and souped-up Note 10 Plus with a 6.8-inch panel. Both are availablein either 4G or 5G models.

    The Note 10features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize bezel on the screen and ditchesthe 3.5 mm headphone jack for the first time, following its U.S. rival Apple.Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.

    It leftphysical buttons, locating the volume key on the top of the side and a powerbutton at the bottom, which can also turn on Samsung's digital assistant Bixby.

    The bigaddition is «air gesture,» which lets users control the phone throughthe S-pen by moving it around without actually touching the display.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

