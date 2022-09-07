Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Samsung starts operation of mega chip manufacturing line in S. Korea

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 21:40
Samsung starts operation of mega chip manufacturing line in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has begun operation of a new advanced, massive chip manufacturing line in South Korea, Yonhap reports.

The new production line (P3) in Pyeongtaek, the largest chip manufacturing facility ever built to date by Samsung, has started production of state-of-the art NAND flash since July.

«The Pyeongtaek campus is fast emerging as Samsung's key manufacturing hub for cutting-edge semiconductors ranging from the world's smallest 14-nanometer (nm) DRAM and leading-edge V-NAND to sub-5nm logic solutions,» Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO and president of Samsung's device solutions division, said at a rare press event at the campus, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.

The P3 line is equipped with Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, critical to making advanced chips.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said it has begun foundation work for yet another manufacturing line, P4, at its Pyeongtaek's mega 2.9 million-square-meter campus.

Home to 60,000 employees, the Pyeongtaek campus is nearly the size of the 1.45 million-square-meter Giheung campus and the 1.6 million-square-meter Hwaseong campus combined, according to Samsung.

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden toured the Pyeongtaek campus, where he emphasized the importance of semiconductors and close collaboration in the field between South Korea and the U.S.

Samsung has five semiconductor operations in South Korea -- Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Onyang and Cheonan -- and four manufacturing sites in the United States and China -- Austin, Suzhou, Tianjin and Xi'an. It is currently building a US$17 billion plant in Austin, Texas.


Photo: Yonhap

Technology   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023