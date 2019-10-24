Go to the main site
    Samsung sends Galaxy S10 5G into orbit for 'space selfie'

    24 October 2019, 13:14

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has sent one of its Galaxy S10 5G smartphones into space inside a balloon to allow its users to take selfies with the Earth in the background.

    The Korean smartphone maker has launched a balloon equipped with a specially designed rig to take the S10 up to 65,000 feet into the stratosphere to receive selfies transmitted from the Earth and send them back to the ground using a 5G network, Yonhap reports.

    The first person to undertake the «SpaceSelfie» mission was Cara Delevingne, an English actress and model, who shared her photo on social media. South Korean football star Son Heung-min will also join the campaign, the company said.

    Consumers can get their own space selfie by uploading a photo to Samsung's website by Oct. 31.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Business, companies IT technologies Space
