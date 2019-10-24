Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Samsung sends Galaxy S10 5G into orbit for 'space selfie'

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 October 2019, 13:14
Samsung sends Galaxy S10 5G into orbit for 'space selfie'

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has sent one of its Galaxy S10 5G smartphones into space inside a balloon to allow its users to take selfies with the Earth in the background.

The Korean smartphone maker has launched a balloon equipped with a specially designed rig to take the S10 up to 65,000 feet into the stratosphere to receive selfies transmitted from the Earth and send them back to the ground using a 5G network, Yonhap reports.

The first person to undertake the «SpaceSelfie» mission was Cara Delevingne, an English actress and model, who shared her photo on social media. South Korean football star Son Heung-min will also join the campaign, the company said.

Consumers can get their own space selfie by uploading a photo to Samsung's website by Oct. 31.

Business, companies   IT technologies   Space  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region