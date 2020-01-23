Samsung's new foldable phone may be priced under 2 mln won: sources

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co.'s new foldable smartphone to be unveiled next month may be priced under 2 million won (US$1,710), industry sources said Thursday, as the South Korean tech giant eyes attracting more consumers over its global rivals.

Samsung's clamshell-type foldable phone, supposedly known as the Galaxy Z Flip, is set to be introduced at the company's «Unpacked» event in San Francisco on Feb. 11, along with a new version of its flagship smartphone that is likely to be named the Galaxy S20, Yonhap reports.

Industry insiders speculated that the Galaxy Z Flip could be cheaper than Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year with a price tag of around $2,000.

«The company still seems to be discussing the price of the product, but the new foldable phone is likely to be priced around the middle of the 1 million-won range in South Korea,» a source familiar with the matter said.

